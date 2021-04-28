Now for the world: Underdog Edwards bids to tame ‘beast’ Mthalane

He will start a slight underdog (5/4 with Sky Bet) when he meets the brilliant IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane (39-2) at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

The 38-year-old South African is one of the most avoided men in the sport, and now in his second reign as IBF champion.

The 25-year-old Edwards (15-0) understands exactly what awaits him on Friday night (live on BT Sport).

Edwards on Mthalane

"He is heavily-avoided, we know that. I think he's had like 10 world-title fights and nobody has ever given him a unification shot. He has proved time and time again that he will be the away fighter, even as a world champion.

"I think you have to understand the beast I am getting in the ring with, to be honest. I do.”

Sunny has prepared for this test like never before, explaining: "I think I will have to move around and have a look for the whole 12 rounds, to be honest. You don't go head on against an immovable object, I've got to try and work around it for as long as I can.

"This is definitely a 12-round fight and I have trained for 15. All I know is, I wouldn't try and beat him in an arm wrestle, so I am not going to try and beat him in a fight!”

Friendship and respect

Edwards has already been up close and personal with Mthalane, having spent time with him at a training camp in Ukraine. There is genuine friendship and mutual respect between the two men. That will go out of the window - for a short while at least - on Friday night.

"It is a friendly one since we were together in Ukraine and we have got each other on social media, so it has always been a 'good luck' or 'well done' before and after fights. He is top of the division, top of the tree and he is where everybody else wants to be.

"When I got out of the ring in Ukraine he said I would 100 per cent be a world champion, when I asked him for a picture. Hopefully that 100 per cent will be on April 30 and against him, but he is such a nice man and a great champion.

"I do genuinely feel honoured to be sharing a ring with him, but all the friendliness will fall by the wayside when that first bell goes. I just need to win and having that world title would mean the absolute world to me and it would put me up there with the top British fighters right now."