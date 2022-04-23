Tyson Fury says Dillian Whyte has signed his side of the contract which paves the way for a world heavyweight title contest between the British rivals.

The bout is expected to take place on Saturday, April 23 and will reportedly take place at Wembley Stadium - even though the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the Manchester Arena were in the running. Whyte, a mandatory challenger for the WBC title for several years, had until 6am on Tuesday to put pen to paper after Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren won the purse bids with an offer of 41million US dollars (£30million). The 33-year-old Londoner is entitled to just 20 per cent of the purse and it was rumoured he was seeking a renegotiation to increase his side of the split, but he has now agreed to forge ahead, according to his opponent.

Tyson Fury reacts to the news that Dillian Whyte has now signed his contract for their fight…



[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/FFtqGtxpHW — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 22, 2022

Fury, who claimed the WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020 and made his first defence by knocking out the American last October, has been goading Whyte on social media ever since the purse bids came to light. And the 33-year-old WBC champion said in an Instagram story on Tuesday morning: “Oh my God. Dillian Whyte’s signed his contract for 8million dollars. What a surprise! “An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed, for the biggest pay-day he’s ever going to get in his life.”

about to go on total blackout

until after the fight april 23 2022.

there may be update vids but won’t be from me. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/WlfduiMfnY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 22, 2022

What are the odds? Tyson Fury – 1/7 Dillian Whyte – 4/1 Draw – 25/1