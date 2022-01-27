Tyson Fury has dropped the biggest hint yet that his next fight will be against mandatory WBC challenger Dillian Whyte.
World heavyweight champion Fury has recently hit out at rivals Anthony Joshua and Whyte as he waits impatiently to learn his next opponent.
Fury, the WBC champion, is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.
The matter is complicated as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory challenger.
But a video posted on the Twitter account of promoter Frank Warren showed Fury calling out Whyte, seemingly confirming that the fight will be announced soon following suggestions the challenger had been in a dispute with the WBC over pay. The WBC previously ruled that Fury should keep 80 per cent of the total earnings from a fight with Whyte, who remains in arbitration with them.
“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in mate,” said Fury.
“I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker ‘cos you’re getting annihilated, bum.”
There have also been reports that Joshua has been offered a £15million deal to step aside, although the 32-year-old has angrily denied suggestions he has agreed to anything of the kind.
Fury had previously hinted that Joshua had chosen to go ahead with a second fight against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Usyk, instead of opting to step aside and fight the winner of Fury vs Usyk.
"Joshua and [his promoter] Eddie Hearn are the worst businessmen in history - today they lost $90m," Fury claimed.
Hearn confirmed that if he does allow Fury and Usyk to decide the first four-belt heavyweight king in history, it is likely to hurt him.
He said: “There has been an offer, there’s been several discussions with myself. I can’t rule it out, it’s not my job. AJ’s the boss – he will rule it out or not rule it out.
“He’s very smart about the plan. He won’t want to do it. Sometimes you have to think with your head. There is a smart play here somewhere but Anthony is not about the money.
“If the plan makes sense from a development point of view – working with a new trainer, maybe having a fight first, going into a much bigger fight – yeah, I can see the sense in it.
“But with Anthony it’s never been a case of, ‘Here’s some money, does it tempt you?’ Because he’s not about that, he’s a throwback fighter, he’s about legacy.
“All he’s thinking about at the moment is beating Oleksandr Usyk.”