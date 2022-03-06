Britain’s heavyweight world champion, 33, said last week he will call it a day after the defence of his WBC title against Dillian Whyte in April.

There are other potential fights out there for Fury, including an undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk should Whyte be overcome or an all-British clash against Anthony Joshua, with the 2012 Olympic champion expected to first face the Ukrainian in a rematch for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

But with an undefeated record containing 31 wins and a single draw against Deontay Wilder, Fury insists he has little motivation to go on past April 23.

“The only thing I can gain is money,” Fury told BT Sport. “So after this fight I’ll have earned over £100million. If I can spend that, I don’t deserve any more, do I?

“I know Mike Tyson spent half a billion and Evander Holyfield 400million and all the rest, but I don’t live their big flash lifestyles.