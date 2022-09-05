Fury is searching for a high-profile opponent in his next bout after rival champion Oleksandr Usyk indicated he does not intend to return to the ring until 2023.

Joshua suffered a second consecutive defeat to the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia last month and his promoter Eddie Hearn is currently considering options for a return early next year.

Fury said in a video posted on social media: “You’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting within the next few months, and before I announce an opponent I need to do this just in case.