Fury, the WBC champion, is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

The matter is complicated as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.

There have been reports Joshua has been offered a £15million deal to step aside, although the 32-year-old has angrily denied suggestions he has agreed to anything of the kind.