A heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk now looks on the verge of collapse but Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce could take advantage.

Boxing fans had been hoping the mouthwatering showdown would be announced soon following months of talks since unbeaten WBA, IBF and WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13KOs) defeated Anthony Joshua in their rematch back in August. Wembley was the preferred venue on April 29 after initial plans to hold it in Saudi Arabia fell through but the subsequent drop in expected revenue and a dispute over purse splits have become a major stumbling block. Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk wanted a 50/50 split but then claimed WBC champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) rejected an amended 60/40 to the winner deal. ALSO READ: OUR BOXING TIPS FOR SATURDAY NIGHT'S ACTION

Krassyuk told iD Boxing : “It doesn’t look likely that we’re gonna have a fight on April 29, that’s my anticipation. I can tell you only from the words that I hear from my negotiation partners – Frank Warren and George Warren – according to their reports, Tyson Fury was asking for too much money. “Even if Usyk would get zero for the fight, it would still not be sufficient for Tyson to cover his wants. But that’s actually the point. Normally when a fighter doesn’t want a fight, he asks for something impossible and then it’s not happening.” Hearn blasts Fury This has prompted Eddie Hearn to wade in with some heavy criticism of Fury, who he could never get to agree to a fight with Anthony Joshua. The Matchroom promoter told IFL TV : “Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk back-to-back, no f****** problems, no questions, no long negotiation. “When are you guys out there going to start understanding." Hearn with his best Gypsy King impression: “It’s not about the money, I’ll fight him for free, as long as the tickets are free for the general public. F*** off. You want money, you want too much money, you’re not the draw you think you are, that fight’s not as big as you think it is. “Greed, if you are about legacy, if you want to be undisputed, then you take the fight. Oh so you’re going to get £50million or £60m, instead of the £80m or £100m or £125 that you asked for. F*** me, you’ve all been played for all these years.”