A heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk now looks on the verge of collapse but Daniel Dubois or Joe Joyce could take advantage.
Boxing fans had been hoping the mouthwatering showdown would be announced soon following months of talks since unbeaten WBA, IBF and WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13KOs) defeated Anthony Joshua in their rematch back in August.
Wembley was the preferred venue on April 29 after initial plans to hold it in Saudi Arabia fell through but the subsequent drop in expected revenue and a dispute over purse splits have become a major stumbling block.
Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk wanted a 50/50 split but then claimed WBC champion Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) rejected an amended 60/40 to the winner deal.
Krassyuk told iD Boxing: “It doesn’t look likely that we’re gonna have a fight on April 29, that’s my anticipation. I can tell you only from the words that I hear from my negotiation partners – Frank Warren and George Warren – according to their reports, Tyson Fury was asking for too much money.
“Even if Usyk would get zero for the fight, it would still not be sufficient for Tyson to cover his wants. But that’s actually the point. Normally when a fighter doesn’t want a fight, he asks for something impossible and then it’s not happening.”
This has prompted Eddie Hearn to wade in with some heavy criticism of Fury, who he could never get to agree to a fight with Anthony Joshua.
The Matchroom promoter told IFL TV: “Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk back-to-back, no f****** problems, no questions, no long negotiation.
“When are you guys out there going to start understanding."
Hearn with his best Gypsy King impression: “It’s not about the money, I’ll fight him for free, as long as the tickets are free for the general public. F*** off. You want money, you want too much money, you’re not the draw you think you are, that fight’s not as big as you think it is.
“Greed, if you are about legacy, if you want to be undisputed, then you take the fight. Oh so you’re going to get £50million or £60m, instead of the £80m or £100m or £125 that you asked for. F*** me, you’ve all been played for all these years.”
When asked whether he thought the Fury would ever face Usyk, Hearn replied: “Maybe, but if you really want the fight, you have to make concessions. Tyson Fury is worth more than 50/50 in this fight, but if you want to be the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis then you take 50/50 and get the fight done.
“And, if he’s a little middleweight, if he’s no good, then easy money. But, he knows how good Oleksandr Usyk is. When are you going to f****** wake up… some people care about legacy and some people don’t care about legacy.”
This could open the door for WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois, IBF mandatory Filip Hrgovic and WBO mandatory Joe Joyce to challenge Usyk for his belts.
Due to the nature of the sanctioning bodies’ rotation system, Dubois would get the first opportunity ahead of Hrgovic and Joyce but this order could change if he's ruled out due to the injury he suffered in his last fight.
Krassyuk said: “If a Fury fight doesn’t happen, which it’s not really likely to happen, I think Usyk will have to fight the mandatory. This [Dubois] is actually the next step for Usyk, we have to comply with it.
“It’s not the worst fight for the UK. Dubois is English, Usyk fought a couple of times here so he’s probably a bit known in the UK.
“And this is a fight where an Englishman is fighting for three belts at heavyweight. It’s a bit more than just a normal heavyweight fight.
“It’s still huge. Dubois went through some hell in his last fight, so probably he’s recovered, we expect that he did, but we have to see the medicals. It’s something to be disclosed within the next couple of days. We’re still expecting the official decision from Fury.
“Once we know from Fury officially that the fight is off, then we start working on the mandatory. There might be an option to swap with the IBF or WBO, probably the IBF, but it’s still to be under discussion.”