The unbeaten Aussie - son of the great Kostya Tszyu - puts his 20-0 pro record (15 inside distance) on the line against the 22-2-1 Gausha on a Showtime card.

Tszyu, pushing for a world title shot at light-middleweight, is keen to impress against a 34-year-old opponent who has faced top opposition during his career.

Gausha fought a draw with Austin Trout in 2019 and has also dropped decisions to Erislandy Lara and Erickson Lubin.

Tim Tszyu a man in a hurry

Tszyu though is in no mood to slow his race to the top, and said: “I’m very excited to be fighting in the U.S., especially on SHOWTIME, where my dad was featured for most of his career.

“I’m proud and excited to continue on the Tszyu name with SHOWTIME. Once I take care of Gausha, I will be coming for the title.”

Gausha meanwhile believes he can pull off the upset in a bout where he will likely start a heavy underdog.

"I've been ready for this fight for a long time,” said Gausha. “I came into this game to be a world champion and fight the best.

Gausha targets huge upset

“I expect Tim to come in great shape and I’ll also come in my best shape to put on a great fight for the fans. My coaches are getting me prepared perfectly for the kind of fight I need to put on so that I can leave the ring victorious."

The 27-year-old Tszyu has so far fought exclusively in Australia and New Zealand, and mention of the famous surname will bring back fond memories of his father Kostya.

An all-time great who terrified all at 140lbs, he lost his world titles to Ricky Hatton on a famous night in Manchester back in June 2005. It would be the final fight of his illustrious career.