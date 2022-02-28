British boxing authorities have confirmed an investigation into the scoring of Josh Taylor’s controversial victory over Jack Catterall.

Challenger Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen” after a split decision went the way of undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday. A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the organisation “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

🥊 The British Boxing Board of Control will investigate the scoring of Josh Taylor's split decision victory over Jack Catterall.



👨‍⚖️ Catterall certainly wasn't alone in branding two of judges 'deluded' after they scored it 114-111 and 113-112 to Taylor.pic.twitter.com/NTiSGy1J7x — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) February 28, 2022

Catterall put Taylor on the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences. There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that the Scotsman had won a split decision to hold on to his belts. Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans fighter a 114-111 victory. Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left the fight’s promoter, Boxxer chief executive Ben Shalom, feeling “embarrassed” and “angry”.