Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
The scorecard from Taylor v Catterall
The scorecard from Taylor v Catterall

Taylor v Catterall: Scoring of Josh Taylor's controversial split decision victory to be investigated by British Boxing Board of Control

By Sporting Life
13:31 · MON February 28, 2022

British boxing authorities have confirmed an investigation into the scoring of Josh Taylor’s controversial victory over Jack Catterall.

Challenger Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen” after a split decision went the way of undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday.

A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the organisation “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

Catterall put Taylor on the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences.

There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that the Scotsman had won a split decision to hold on to his belts.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans fighter a 114-111 victory.

Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left the fight’s promoter, Boxxer chief executive Ben Shalom, feeling “embarrassed” and “angry”.

Chorley boxer Catterall stormed off when the decision was announced and later claimed he had given Taylor a “lesson”, adding on social media: “Boxing shame on you.”

Catterall had previously stepped aside from a mandatory challenge to allow Taylor to unify the division and his trainer, Jamie Moore, claimed Saturday’s decision could have serious ramifications for the future of boxing.

Moore wrote on Twitter: “He did the honourable thing of stepping aside to allow an undisputed champion to be crowned, for the good of boxing, to have the sport he loves rob him of his dream.

“What happened cannot continue to happen if the sport I love has a long term future as a credible sport.”

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....