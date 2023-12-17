Sporting Life
Sunny Edwards loses IBF flyweight crown with late stoppage

By Sporting Life
08:02 · SUN December 17, 2023

Sunny Edwards fell to his first professional defeat as he was beaten by Jesse Rodriguez in Arizona.

The 27-year-old, who had a perfect 20-0 record heading into the ring for his American debut, was stopped late on as Rodriguez claimed the IBF and WBO unified flyweight belts.

The fight was stopped at the end of the ninth round after Rodriguez had dominated proceedings, putting Edwards down for the first time in his career before time was called on the bout.

The American, 23, took his record to 19-0 with the second defence of his WBO crown.

Edwards had defended his IBF crown four times since winning the title in 2021.

