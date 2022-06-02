Drago’s Redemption

ALEXANDER VOLKOV returns to the Octagon after a disappointing performance at UFC London in March. Drago was supposed to present a distinct striking challenge for UK prospect Tom Aspinall, but the Englishman made quick work of his opponent on the mat.

Volkov will hope to bounce back in a relatively favourable match-up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, a hard hitting striker with a frightening highlight reel. While the Russian will clearly be at a significant power disadvantage, he is the much more well rounded martial artist and the more experienced combatant.

The Heavyweight division is filled with hard hitters that rely on power over technique, but Volkov has made a career out of being the exception to the rule. Using his long limbs, Drago remains evasive and outclasses his opponents with volume, often finding a stoppage victory of his own via accumulation in the later rounds.

Like most MMA fights that pit volume against power, the former is always a strong fancy to win, as long as they avoid the knockout blow. Across 44 professional bouts, Volkov has remarkably only been stopped via strikes on two occasions – most recently to Derrick Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist in UFC history.

The fight may start at a slow pace as both men cautiously attempt to figure the other out, but Volkov should eventually find his timing and start to pull away towards the latter half of the bout. Therefore, backing Volkov to win in ROUNDS 4,5 OR BY DECISION at 11/8 (Sky Bet Request-A-Bet) is the best plus money play available for Saturday’s main event.

Grappler’s Delight