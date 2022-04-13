Brazilian double the way to play

UFC Vegas 51’s main event sees one of the company’s most exciting fighters, VICENTE LUQUE, face off against Belal Muhammad in a showdown of fan-favourites.

The two previously fought in 2016, long before either had established themselves within the company. Despite stepping in on short notice, it took The Silent Assassin just 79 seconds to score a knockout victory over Muhammad, who is yet to be finished since.

Both men have clearly grown since their first meeting, accumulating respective records of 10-1 and 10-2 in subsequent fights.

With so much footage available, their strengths and weaknesses are on display for all to see. Of the two, Muhammad’s kryptonite is more prominent – often struggling against power punchers who can march forward and turn fights into chaos.

Remember The Name is superbly well-rounded, but his striking has always displayed minimal power and has scored him just four knockouts in 23 professional bouts.

Any UFC fan who has had the privilege of watching Luque fight will know that he embodies the exact style that gives Muhammad problems, having won eight Performance/Fight of the Night bonuses in his career.

The Silent Assassin’s blend of tenacity and power make him a nightmare matchup for any opponent, especially one like Muhammad who simply will not be able to match his power.

While I expect Muhammad to give a better account of himself in this rematch, the outcome should remain the same. Backing Luque to win is the safest choice for the main event, and combining him in a double with another confident fighter should provide a stress-free bet at near even-money.

No Bueno for Yanan

The perfect second leg for this bet is undoubtedly MAYRA BUENO SILVA, who faces China’s Yanan Wu in the Bantamweight division.

Sheetara is a dangerous fighter with powerful strikes and opportunistic submissions - finding stoppages in six of her seven professional victories.

Yanan is likely fighting for her UFC career at this point, having lost three of her four appearances within the promotion.

Reflecting on her regional fights and overall abilities, it’s hard to understand exactly how she ended with a UFC contract in the first place.

Mulan entered the promotion with an 11-1 record, but the combined record of the opponents she defeated was 1-6 (including seven debutants).

Fighters that take advantage of inexperienced competition will always come unstuck once they sign for the UFC, and Yanan has certainly fallen victim of that. Her striking and grappling are both reckless and wild, and her overall fighting style seems to lack any sort of process.

She should be soundly beaten at almost every second of this fight, so combining Bueno Silva to win with Vicente Luque for the double.

It is well documented that Women’s MMA fights are less likely to end in a stoppage, but Bueno Silva is an exception to that rule.

Against Yanan, she will have a huge striking advantage and could easily score a knockout on the feet. If the fight makes it way to the ground, she can also use her impressive Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to set up a submission or TKO victory on the mat.

As an added wager, backing Bueno Silva to win inside the distance at 11/4 is too good a price to ignore.

