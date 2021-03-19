Savannah Marshall lined up for Femke Hermans title defence in April

The highly-touted Hartlepool superstar (now 9-0 with 7 wins inside distance) reached the top of the mountain with a devastating destruction of Scot Hannah Rankin last October.

And now the 29-year-old ‘Silent Assassin’ faces a live challenger in former WBO super-middleweight champion Hermans. The bout will be screened live by Sky Sports Boxing in the UK and on DAZN around the world (including the United States).

The 31-year-old Hermans (11-3 with 4 inside distance) fell short when challenging Claressa Shields for the middleweight titles in December 2018, but did go the distance with the American superstar.

A Shields vs Marshall showdown has to be somewhere in Savannah’s future - especially as she handed Claressa her only defeat at any level back in their amateur days. So Hermans should provide a useful benchmark.

Savannah said: “I’m really happy and I can’t wait for fight night in three weeks’ time. I’m very aware of Femke Hermans, a very good fighter.

“She’s been in with the best, she’s a former WBO World Champion, so I’m sure she’s going to try and get her belt back.

Toughest fight so far

“I know she’s no pushover and I’m looking forward to getting in there. For me, this is probably my toughest test to date. The reigning European Champion. She lost out on a close decision to the World Super-Middleweight Champion, so I know it’s going to be a tough fight.

“I never go into a fight thinking I’m going to stop someone but I know if I land, whoever I land on, I will hurt them. I’m just looking forward to putting on a good display and showcasing my skills.”

Marshall vs Hermans is part of a cracking April 10 bill, which also includes Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas and Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges.