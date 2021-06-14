‘King’ Lyndon Arthur continues to chase Joe Smith showdown

The Mancunian slickster (18-0 with 12 KOs), who turned 30 earlier this week, is now ranked number 1 at light-heavyweight by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) as he chases down a title shot.

He ascended to that lofty position last December with a narrow decision over Anthony Yarde in an eagerly-awaited domestic dust-up.

Now the unbeaten Faraci (15-0 with 7 inside distance) stands in his way (live on BT Sport), and Lyndon - a prohibitive 1/50 betting favourite - knows he cannot be complacent.

World title the goal for Lyndon

He said: “It’s a world title for Faraci and any of these guys who want to face me, because they want my number-one ranking. There is no pressure now that I am number one in the WBO rankings.

“The goal has always been the same, whether I am ranked number 10 or number one. The goal has always been to win a world title.

“Faraci has got a decent record to be fair. He has beaten some undefeated kids and a few had winning records. He is coming to win and doesn’t know how to lose. I have to show him how to lose so I am excited for the fight.”

Smith will be due to make a mandatory defence early next year, but looks certain to have at least one more defence before the WBO order that fight.

Arthur confirmed: “Joe Smith is the man I want because he has the world title right now. There is talk of him fighting Daniel Jacobs and if he won that, then he is the man to beat.

“Smith is good, tough, rugged and comes to fight - but I believe I am better than him as I’m supposed to. I just have to keep winning and the big chance will come. I will be the mandatory, and the WBO champion will have to fight me.”

Yarde returns against Atra

Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) makes his return after that defeat by Arthur on the same card - against unbeaten German Emin Atra (17-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

WBO number one-ranked super-middleweight Zach Parker (20-0, 14 KOs) will defend his WBO International belt against Uzbek Sherzod Khusanov (22-2-1, 10 KOs).

Super-featherweight star Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KOs) faces Nicaragua’s Marcio Soza (21-6-2, 12 KOs) with the vacant WBO Global championship on the line.

Meanwhile, exciting bantamweight talent Dennis McCann (9-0, 5 KOs) faces Tanzanian John Chuwa (20-4, 10 KOs).