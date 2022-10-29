Taylor, who turned professional in 2016, showed superior hand speed, footwork and greater accuracy, and pressed home her advantage in the second half of the bout.

Argentina’s Carbajal, 32, from Buenos Aires, proved a worthy challenger, but lost for the first time in 20 fights after coming second best in all departments, and the scorecards read 100-91 99-91 98-92.

The Bray Bomber convincingly won her 16th world-title fight six months after her historic split-decision win over Amanda Serrano at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Taylor, 36, turned in another classic performance, winning every round against her rangy opponent to extend her unbeaten record to 22 fights.

🇨🇮 "Whether it's Amanda Serrano or not, we want a fight at Croke Park with 80,000 people, the biggest fight in women's boxing history." 🏆 Katie Taylor will return to Ireland next after her unanimous decision victory over Karen Carabajal at Wembley

Carbajal felt the full weight of Taylor’s punches in round five as the Irishwoman’s timing improved and a left-right combination had the South American grimacing.

Taylor displayed her full range of skills in the seventh round and underlined her superiority with three more unanswered punches. In the eighth, Carbajal was knocked off balance by two quick left hooks.

Carbajal came out swinging in the penultimate ninth round and was cut on the right side of her face following an accidental clash of heads.

Taylor had the fight won heading into the final round, but in typical fashion chased a grandstand finish as two looping right hands jolted her opponent, who was ultimately outclassed.

Afterwards, she said: "She was a tough fighter. She boxed very awkward at times but I thought I boxed well tonight and I'm delighted to get another victory. Still undisputed, 22 wins.

"Whether it's Amanda Serrano or not, we want a fight at Croke Park with 80,000 people, the biggest fight in women's boxing history."

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: "It's time to return to Ireland now. Wherever it is, whoever it is, Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor. We hope it's Amanda Serrano but it doesn't matter who it is."

