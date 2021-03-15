Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury: Contracts signed for two unification world heavyweight title fights, says Eddie Hearn

Hearn told ESPN that a venue for the fights, in which Joahua’s WBA, IBF and WBO titles and Fury’s WBC belt will be on the line, is set to be confirmed “within the next month”.

Confirming the deal, Hearn said: “The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper.

“But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.

“We’ve already had approaches from eight or nine sites. The offers have come from multiple countries in the Middle East, from Asia, Eastern Europe and America.”