All pundits on Sky Sports had Catterall a convincing winner, the Englishman having scored the only knockdown and seemingly dominated throughout the first half of the fight before landing that blow in the eighth.

As the fight became scrappy, the feeling was that Taylor had not come close to doing enough to turn things around, yet two of the three ringside judges had him the winner.

Catterall celebrated at the end and there was widespread surprise when the judges scored it 113-112 in favour of the Englishman with the other two judges giving it 114-111 and 113-112 to the 31-year-old champion who now has a 19-0-0 record.

Catterall seemed appalled by the decision and after congratulating Taylor, returned swiftly to his dressing room as Taylor, relieved and no doubt surprised despite his own reaction, took in the plaudits.

"I'm so, so surprised, I gave Josh Taylor four rounds," said Johnny Nelson. "I'm in shock. Jack Catterall, I feel so sorry for him. This is what turns casual fans off boxing, when they see decisions made like that."

Natasha Jonas added: "I feel so emotional. They've robbed him of his glory."

Taylor claimed he felt he'd done enough.

"I started a little slow, but once I got into my rhythm, I started catching him with my bigger shots," he said.

"He was trying to spoil a lot. He caught me with a couple of good shots as well. It wasn't my best performance, but I believe I got the win, a hundred percent."

Jamie Moore, Catterall's trainer, said: "It's difficult to put into words. You're talking about a kid who's worked all his life to wait for that moment. He gets the opportunity, he performs like that, against the champion in his own backyard, and he gets absolutely robbed.

"Think about the message that sends to people watching now. My son's 16, just getting into boxing. He'll be looking at that thinking 'why should I get into boxing?' because the moment you think you're going to get crowned world champion, it's snatched away from you.

"It's disgusting. I don't know what to say. He's absolutely heartbroken."