Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
boxing icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Joe Cordina
Joe Cordina

Joe Cordina to defend IBF super-featherweight title on November 5 against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

By OddsCritic
18:20 · WED August 31, 2022

Joe Cordina will make the first defence of his IBF super-featherweight title on November 5 against mandatory challenger Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Cordina became world champion with a one-punch second-round knockout of Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa in his home city of Cardiff in June to take his record to 15 wins from as many fights.

Rakhimov is also unbeaten as a professional but he could not claim the vacant IBF crown in February 2021 after a draw against Joseph Diaz, who forfeited the title on the scales after missing weight.

The Tajikistani will get another chance later this year, though, in a bout which will feature on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol defending his WBA light-heavyweight title against Gilberto Ramirez.

“I know it’s going to be a tough fight so I’m going to be prepared for 12 hard rounds,” said Cordina. “I know I’m going to have to bite down on my gumshield and dig my toes in.

“I still want to be the best in the world – I want to win more titles. I’ve reached my goal of becoming world champion but now I’ve set new goals which include becoming a unified and undisputed world champion.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....