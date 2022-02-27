Undisputed super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor indicated he would step up to the welterweight division following a controversial victory which left Jack Catterall claiming his dreams had been “stolen”.

Taylor was awarded a split decision in Glasgow despite making a slow start and being knocked down in the eighth round. Both fighters were docked a point each for offences. There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that one judge had scored it 113-112 in favour of the Englishman with the other two judges giving it 114-111 and 113-112 to the 31-year-old from Prestonpans, who has now won all 19 of his fights. The Scot claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left the promoter Boxxer chief executive Ben Shalom “embarrassed” and “angry”.

𝙃𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙇𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙎! Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 💥 pic.twitter.com/ziTzLWcy6c — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 27, 2022

Catterall stormed off when the decision was announced and articulated his thoughts on Instagram the following day. “You know what hurts the most, it wasn’t for me, I done all of this for my family my team, my town and country,” the Chorley boxer wrote. “My baby girl and misses, our future. Today I should of been waking up with all of the belts. 15 months out the ring, they all wrote me off. “F***** me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight. Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top p4p ranked fighters, gave him a lesson. For what. Boxing shame on you.”

"It makes me want to walk away from the sport" 😤



Jamie Moore, Jack Catterall's trainer, is FURIOUS with Josh Taylor's split decision victory 🤬#TaylorCatterall | @boxxer | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/qUwbm6JcXT — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 27, 2022

Cattarall made his thoughts towards the judges clear and summed up his feelings by saying: “Dreams stolen.” One bookmaker refunded bets on Catterall and a number of former world champions expressed their disbelief at the call. Alex Arthur wrote on Twitter: “I’m the proudest Scotsman in history but Jack Catterall was just robbed of a world title there in Scotland. Can’t believe I’m saying that but I have to be honest.”

"I was the clear winner in the fight" 🏆



Josh Taylor reflects on his split decision victory over Jack Catterall 🥊💥#TaylorCatterall | @boxxer | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/kpG1QWZcEP — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 27, 2022