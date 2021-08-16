Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor says women boxers ‘actually want the big fights’

Women boxers ‘actually want the big fights’

Boxing has a history of often not delivering the biggest and best fights, particularly in recent years, but that doesn’t extend to the women’s sport according to Katie Taylor.

The Irish superstar believes she is right at the pinnacle as she prepares to put her undisputed world lightweight title on the line against Jennifer Han in Headingley on Saturday night (live on DAZN).

Taylor (18-0) has been dominant in the last year, punching out unanimous decisions against Delfine Persoon, Miriam Gutierrez and Natasha Jonas. And she is eager to continue that red-hot form against Han (18-3-1).

Fantastic 12 months

“I think the last 12 months have been fantastic for me, personally. I’m still sitting here as the undisputed champion, 18-0 with some fantastic performances and some amazing fights under my belt. The fights I’ve been in have elevated women’s boxing to another level.

“This is the pinnacle of professional boxing - holding all of the belts, that’s what everyone in professional boxing wants to do. Everyone’s dream is to become the undisputed champion.

"I’m going to try my best to hold on to every one of those belts for as long as I can. This is what I’m in the sport for. I want to make history, I want to be a world champion and I want to hold all of the belts - I’m all in.

"The women are definitely more inclined to take a few more risks and actually go in and take the bigger fights. I love that about the female fighters. We actually want the big fights. We’re willing and able to actually step in the ring and fight all of these other champions."

Katie Taylor a Leeds fan

Taylor, now 35, has another reason for being excited about Saturday’s title defence - she grew up a Leeds United fan and now gets to fight in the city in front of a passionate crowd of 20,000.

She explained: “My father was born and raised in Leeds, so we all grew up as Leeds United fans. There are still a few Leeds United fans out there!

“I’m really excited to fight in Leeds and in front of so many fans. It’s kind of like a second home to me so I just can’t wait. It’s going to be so exciting boxing in front of 20,000 people. The atmosphere is going to be insane. Leeds fans are very passionate and loud.”

As ever, Taylor will not be underestimating her opponent, and has great respect for former IBF featherweight champion Han.

“I’m expecting the toughest fight from Jennifer,” she said.

“She has a lot of amateur experience and she’s a very technical fighter. She’s a six-time world champion. She was my No.1 Mandatory as well so I had to take the fight.

“These girls have stepped up - they’ve boxed beyond themselves, they have raised their game against me. I’m expecting a very very tough fight and I’m going to be prepared like I have been for every single fight I’ve had over the last few years.

"She is a fighter that believes in herself. This fight is going to bring the best out of the both of us. I love the fact that she’s stepping into the ring confident like I am as well.

“I don’t really take much notice of what other fighters say, I just focus on my own performance and my own preparation. We’re going to be stepping into the ring 100% prepared. The only words that matter are, ‘and still’. Training is going well - I feel good and sharp. I can’t wait to step in again on September 4 and get another great victory.”