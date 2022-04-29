On Saturday night in Manhattan, the Irish superstar and fellow great Amanda Serrano will make women’s boxing history by headlining at the sport’s most famous venue - the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

They will go head to head with all of undisputed champion Taylor’s world lightweight titles on the line. But way more important than the belts is the trail the pair are blazing for women’s boxing.

Picking a winner in Taylor vs Serrano is far from easy - the fight is almost a ‘pick em’ affair when it comes to the betting odds. Saturday night will be a huge promotion with a sellout crowd inside MSG and a global audience watching on streaming platform DAZN.

Taylor on huge Serrano showdown

The magnitude of what is happening hit Taylor hard during fight week - in the best way possible.

Speaking at the final press conference, she said: “The amount of media we have had to do all week was huge. I’m sick of talking about myself but it’s been an amazing week so far.

“This is definitely very different than how I started boxing when I was eight or nine years old. Like Eddie (Hearn) said, I had to pretend I was a boy to get fights. Women’s boxing wasn’t even a sanctioned sport in Ireland.

“Now here we are many years later headlining MSG, the most iconic venue in boxing. Making history as the biggest women’s boxing match in history is just incredible. This is all of the sacrifice that I have been working for, for sure.”

Katie, unbeaten as a professional on the back of a glittering 20-0 record so far, heads into unknown territory on Saturday night - she is a slight underdog (11/10 right now with Sky Bet). But that does not worry her.

She explained: “I don’t train to lose any fights. I train to win. I’m going to step in there confident that I will come out victorious. The best part about this fight is being able to inspire the next generation.

“This fight on Saturday night is going to inspire a lot of young girls and that to me is the best part about this.”

Serrano loves the big stage

Serrano meanwhile believes she shines the most when the lights are the brightest and the pressure is peak. If that’s the case, then Taylor will have her hands full on Saturday night.

Amanda reasoned: “One of my goals is to become undisputed champion and she has that and I’m going up, once again, two divisions to fight one of the best fighters in the world.

“It’s been an amazing long journey getting here to fight Katie Taylor. Timing is no better than right now. I am so looking forward to Saturday.

“We are probably the two nicest fighters. There is no bad talk between me and Katie Taylor because the fights are won inside the ring, not outside. We don’t need to talk bad about each other.

“Our accomplishments got us to where we are right now, and we are making history together. No matter what happens on Saturday night, this is for the fans, women in general, and women in boxing and women’s boxing is only going to grow more.”