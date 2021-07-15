Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rescheduled for October 9

Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for July 24, has officially been postponed.

A positive coronavirus test for the 32-year-old has forced the trilogy fight to be rearranged for October 9, it was confirmed by the Briton’s US-based promoter Top Rank on Thursday. It was reported last week that Fury had contracted Covid-19 and it means another delay before he can put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder. He said: “I want nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait. Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct, 9 and I will knock him spark out.”

Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel added: “This is what we went to arbitration for. He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct 9.” A court ruling in May forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Anthony Joshua and instead face his American rival again, having first fought the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in December 2018, when a controversial draw verdict was recorded at the Staples Center. The ‘Gypsy King’ defeated Wilder in February last year with a seventh-round knockout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It ended the unbeaten run of the 35-year-old from Alabama, who had won all of his 40 contests before he met the Wythenshawe boxer in the ring for the first time.

🚨 𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙀𝘿 🚨



Official #FuryWilder3 Update: See you Oct. 9. 👑 pic.twitter.com/ccJNDdwIlO — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 15, 2021