Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

The fight was meant to take place on July 24 but a number of positive tests have been recorded, with some reports stating that includes Fury himself.

The WBC have confirmed the postponement and say they hope to provide more details 'in the coming days' regarding a new date, which could be September or October, at the same venue.

Fury's US-based promoters Top Rank are expected to make their own statement over the weekend.

A court ruling in May forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Anthony Joshua and instead put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder.

Fury’s team hoped to resurrect his bout with Joshua later this year, but those plans are now set to be scuppered if the mandated meeting with Wilder is delayed.

Joshua, meanwhile, is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in London on September 25.

Neither Fury nor Wilder have fought since February last year, when Fury scored a seventh round knockout to end the American’s unbeaten record.