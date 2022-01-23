Ngannou (17-3) had never before won on points but he used his wrestling skills to score multiple takedowns as he inflicted on his former team-mate his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.

Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights.

Against a much quicker opponent, the least likely path to victory for Ngannou seemed to be a decision, but the 35-year-old defied expectations in Anaheim’s Honda Centre to beat the 31-year-old Gane 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 on the judges’ scorecards.

Ngannou dropped the first two rounds and was breathing heavily but, defying the effects of a knee injury he carried into the fight, he showed elite mentality to reverse his fortunes in the last three rounds.