Five heavyweight fights that aren't Fury v Joshua we'd love to see

Five Heavyweight fights we want to see that aren’t Fury v Joshua The excitement is building every day towards that eagerly-anticipated Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua match-up for all the heavyweight marbles. But outside of Britain’s two current world heavyweight champions, the fight game’s marquee weight class is also booming on a much wider scale. This Saturday night, Dillian Whyte rematches Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar with the WBC interim title on the line. That one is live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN elsewhere. There are some intriguing heavyweight fights to be made, and furyjoshua.com picks out a handful that we’d absolutely love to see in 2021. How we chose five fights we’d love to see We used a mix of factors to pick out this tantalising handful of potential heavyweight crackers. Some of them are already in the pipeline, while some have been talked out. The remainder are bouts which make sense for the fighters at this stage in their careers, and which would provide fascinating match-ups for fight fans everywhere. Oleksandr Usyk v Joe Joyce After cleaning out the cruiserweight division in imperious fashion, Usyk now has eyes on joining Evander Holyfield as the only fighter to be undisputed world champion as both a heavyweight and cruiserweight. To win the richest prize in sport, the Ukrainian slickster is likely going to have to beat either Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. First up though is likely to be a test against the relentless, unshakeable ‘Juggernaut’ known as Joe Joyce. As the overdue mandatory for Joshua’s WBO belt, Team Usyk previously insisted that he must either get a shot against AJ for the title or alternatively the British star must vacate. It appears a solution has been reached with Usyk now set to face Joyce (the second highest-rated heavyweight in the WBO rankings) for the ‘interim’ belt. It is a classic contest pitting an irresistible force against an immovable object. Form lines for both are strong with Joyce coming off a career-best win over fellow unbeaten prospect Daniel Dubois last November. Just a few weeks before that Usyk had proved he was for real at heavyweight by outclassing the durable (and still dangerous) warhorse Dereck Chisora.

WHAT A WAR! Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce official fight highlights

Usyk, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist and former world amateur champion, displays amazing technique, footwork and elusiveness in his fights and likes to dominate opponents with his own inimitable brand of educated pressure. Joyce meanwhile is much more straightforward. A strong jab, decent punch output, granite chin and exceptional conditioning have served him well so far. He showed cojones against Dubois too, and a fighter who is so relentless with such a good chin and engine can never truly be written off. Usyk and Joyce waged war as amateurs back in 2013 in the World Series of Boxing (WSB). Oleksandr won every round on every judge's scorecard on that occasion (finishing with three 50-45 cards) but both men are different animals in 2021. Their meeting should be intriguing. Andy Ruiz Jr v Oscar Rivas These two have history, with Rivas defeating Ruiz Jr on points in a qualifier for the 2008 Olympics. Colombia’s Rivas had originally lost to Michael Hunter (USA) in a qualifier but then beat Mexican Ruiz Jr 16:4 to make it to Beijing. Ruiz Jr has obviously made much more noise as a professional, having shocked the world in Madison Square Garden by proving Joshua to be a mere mortal as he stopped him in June 2019 to become the WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion. That night in MSG was an upset for the ages, with massive betting underdog Ruiz Jr climbing off the floor to maul AJ and stop him in the seventh round.

Anthony Joshua unloads on Andy Ruiz Jr

Poor discipline on the part of the Californian thereafter, and a change of tactics from the Londoner, ruined any chance of a lengthy title reign as Joshua won the rematch comfortably on points in Saudi Arabia in December 2019. ‘The Destroyer’ has not fought since that peaceable surrender in the Middle East, and he needs to get his career moving again. He is due to return on May 1 against the veteran Chris Arreola, but while this fight is PPV it looks straightforward for Andy, At the age of 31, Ruiz Jr cannot afford to waste any more time if he wants to get back into the mix with the truly elite heavyweights. Linking up with man of the moment Eddy Reynoso (who trains ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Ryan Garcia among others) is an interesting move, and recent social-media snippets suggest he is taking the game seriously again. He looks fitter and more toned than he has done in years. Rivas also went missing after a 2019 loss to Dillian Whyte in the UK, but shook off some ring rust in March of this year as he beat an overmatched Sylvera Louis in Quebec. Neither man is huge in terms of size by today’s heavyweight standards, but it would be a fascinating battle between the sawn-off and very dangerous Rivas and Ruiz Jr. Deontay Wilder v Dillian Whyte When asked recently about a potential fight between American power puncher Wilder and British banger Whyte, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said: “That could be a very interesting match-up. Unfortunately, we are not promoters, we are not matchmakers, but this could be a potentially very interesting fight”. He is not wrong. The situation is far from clear-cut obviously. There has been plenty of talk of Fury facing Wilder for the third time. However as things stand, with the latest positive Fury vs Joshua noises from Eddie Hearn, that particular trilogy fight looks like it will have to wait. Whyte of course also has his own business to take care of against Povetkin, the Russian who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by knocking ‘The Body Snatcher’ out in the Brentwood bubble last August.

Deontay discusses why he believes Tyson Fury cheated, firing his trainer, and his future in the ring

The bookies fancy Whyte to gain his revenge though, and if he does he would regain his status as WBC interim champion. Fury and AJ have signed a contract for an undisputed world title fight and so a challenger needs to be found to take on the undisputed king once their business is settled. Whyte could therefore still be on a collision course to box Wilder, who is ranked at No.1 by the WBC, with the winner getting a shot at the Fury v Joshua winner. Wilder has not been seen inside the squared circle since his undefeated pro record was wrecked in the grand manner by ‘The Gypsy King’ in Las Vegas in February 2020. He insists he is still the best heavyweight on the planet, and if he were to overcome a resurgent Whyte only the most stone-hearted fight fan would deny him another crack at the heavyweight crown. Outside of AJ vs Fury, Whyte-Wilder is certainly one of the biggest fights in heavyweight boxing right now and would be a fun match-up for the fans given both men carry wrecking-ball power but can be hot-headed and indeed reckless when it’s showtime. Filip Hrgovic v Michael Hunter Like Joyce vs Usyk, this fight may not be a million miles away from actually being made. In February, the IBF ordered a final eliminator to determine who will be its No. 1 ranked heavyweight and therefore the next mandatory for Joshua. It pits their No. 4 Michael Hunter against No. 5 Filip Hrgovic. Hunter is 19-1-1 (13) and has some real skills. He holds a stoppage win over the dangerous Martin Bakole, and was very unfortunate not to get the nod against Povetkin in Saudi Arabia on the undercard of Joshua vs Ruiz 2 at the end of 2019 (the fight ended in a draw). For a large chunk of his career Hunter has cut a frustrated figure, a prodigious talent sat on the outside looking in. Hrgovic meanwhile is 12-0 (10) and ready to announce himself at boxing’s top table.

😈DON'T FILM ME... FILM THEM!🔥



Watch extended sparring footage of @BronzeBomber and @Filip_Hrgovic from 2013👀



📖Plus read about Wilder's explosive sparring with @davidhaye from the same camp: https://t.co/THZWPQ7pbc 👈 pic.twitter.com/ZPvKBfyAwY — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 3, 2021

Long thought of by the fistic cognoscenti as one of the best heavyweight prospects in world boxing, he needs to step up in class after taking care of a hopelessly out of shape and overmatched Rydell Booker last time out. He is at least being guided by Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, who know a thing or two about taking heavyweights to the promised land. The dangerous Croatian, who has held his own in sparring with men like David Haye and Wilder among others, will be a real problem for any top heavyweight and Hunter looks like the perfect test to move his career to the next level. He would though have to be switched on throughout to defeat the very game and ring-savvy American. Tony Yoka v Frank Sanchez This would be an intriguing crossroads fight between two heavyweights on their way up. Yoka is a fabulous talent who is now trained by Virgil Hill. The Frenchman beat Joyce controversially to land gold at super-heavyweight in the 2016 Olympics, but his career stalled in 2018 when he was banned for a year for missing three drug tests within a 12-month period. He is now 10-0 (8) and looked decent last time out as he stopped Joel Tambwe Djeko in Nantes to annex the EBU European heavyweight title. Yoka usually weighs around the 240lb mark and at 6ft 7in is the right size to compete with today’s huge modern heavyweights. While he does not have devastating single-punch power, the Frenchman mixes up his punches intelligently, showing good variation in terms of stiff jabs and powerful uppercuts.

Overnight Tony Yoka stopped Joel Tambwe Djeko to continue his pursuit of a world heavyweight title fight



Yoka moves to 10-0 8KOs#boxing #yoka #tysonFury #anthonyjoshua #heavyweight pic.twitter.com/PlbSLvxDaq — CPBoxing (@BoxingCp) March 6, 2021