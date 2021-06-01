Daniel Dubois eyes Joe Joyce rematch after Bogdan Dinu fight

Dubois (15-1) suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of ‘The Juggernaut’ in an eagerly-awaited domestic scrap in London last November.

‘Dynamite’ had been a hot favourite going into the bout, seen by many experts as the most exciting young heavyweight around.

But Joyce successfully handled everything he could muster, and gradually peppered the left eye of Dubois with a spearing jab.

One final Joyce lead in Round 10 saw Daniel take a knee to be counted out. Medical tests would subsequently reveal he had suffered a fractured eye socket.

Daniel has Joe on his mind

Though Dinu is the chosen comeback route for Dubois this Saturday, he is keen not to forget what happened last November, and take the chance for revenge one day.

"I really do want it, but time will tell what route we both take from here," said the 23-year-old Londoner.

"I would love to fight Joe again. I think I could really do something and beat him. I wasn't losing by a ton and getting pasted, it was a close fight in my opinion, so nip and tuck, really.

"I want to get back in that sort of level fight and beat someone of Joe's calibre. We'll see, I don't know, only time will tell if it can happen. Right now I am just excited about the comeback.

"I do want to have revenge and to put it right, but if I've got to take it out on someone else then, hey, Bogdan is there to get it, isn't he?"

No soft option for ‘Dynamite’

It would have been understandable for Dubois to take an easier tune-up fight after the injury he sustained in that loss to Joyce. But he goes straight in at the deep end against Dinu (20-2), with the WBA interim heavyweight title on the line.

"It is not bad at all and it is a nice cherry on the cake for my comeback. That is how I look at it and this belt is an important one to get me ranked and on track again.

"I know enough about him and he is a decent fighter, but not on my level and I will put him away in devastating fashion, I believe. I will make a real statement in this next one.

"You will see a bit of both from me, I think. I'll have that fire in me to go out there and cause mayhem, but also to show my boxing and clever work behind a jab to set it up better."

Dubois vs Dinu will be broadcast by BT Sport on Saturday night, with Tommy Fury on the undercard in his sixth professional fight.

WBO number four-ranked featherweight, Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KOs) returns in his first fight under new trainer Alan Smith, while Belfast Middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko (8-0, 5 KOs) will be aiming for his fifth successive win inside distance.

Stoke-on-Trent’s huge popular middleweight Nathan Heaney (11-0, 3 KOs) has his second fight under the Queensberry banner when he meets Bulgarian Iliyan Markov (6-14-2, 3 KOs).