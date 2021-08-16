Benn improved to 19-0 (12 wins inside distance) with an easy points defeat of Mexican Adrian Granados last time out in Leeds.

And now the 25-year-old headlines another big DAZN bill at the M&S Bank Arena with the 37-year-old Algieri (25-3) in the opposite corner.

All of Algieri’s three defeats in the paid ranks have come against top-class opposition - all-time great Manny Pacquiao, former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan and current welterweight king Errol Spence Jr. Algieri went the distance with both Pacquiao and Khan - losing on points.

Benn loving Liverpool vibe

Benn is looking forward to topping the bill in Liverpool, a city steeped in fighting tradition.

"To headline in a city like Liverpool you need to be in the ring against a world class operator," he said.

"Chris has done it all, a former World Champion and exactly the opponent I need to gain experience from.

“We expect Algieri to bring his best, but I want him deep in the trenches with me, I want to use this opportunity to display my skills and ability against a quality fighter to prepare me and take another step closer to a World Title.

“A former World Champ vs. a very, very hungry contender, I can’t wait for December 11."

Algieri back in big time

Algieri meanwhile is excited to get the opportunity to return to the big time, explaining: "This has a big fight feel to it and I’m thrilled to be back on this type of stage.

“The UK has brilliant fans and I’m looking forward to performing in front of those legendary crowds.

"December 11 will be a masterclass with me utilising my deep bag of skills and experience. Benn is hungry and tough but this is a huge step up in class for him.

“I’m coming to show that it’s not his time yet. I still got the goods and the world will see it once again come fight night."