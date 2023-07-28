UK Anti-Doping confirmed the news first revealed by Benn and his promoters Matchroom Boxing on Friday afternoon, but added that it has 21 days to appeal the verdict of the National Anti-Doping Panel, an independent tribunal.

Benn was formally charged by UKAD in April after twice testing positive for the female fertility drug clomifene in the build-up to October’s catchweight showdown with British rival Eubank Jr.

“UKAD carefully reviews all decisions in its cases before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal,” UKAD said in a statement, before declining to comment further on the case.

Benn, son of boxing great Nigel Benn, had claimed on social media that he had been exonerated only for UKAD’s statement to indicate his case is not yet closed as the drugs agency considers whether to appeal.

“Today marks the end of a gruelling 10-month process, during which the WBC had already decided I was innocent of any wrongdoing,” Benn said on Twitter.

“After a hearing with the National-Doping Agency Panel and UKAD, I have now been vindicated for the second time.

“Hopefully, the public and various members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through.

“The UKAD process has now formally ended and I remain free to fight.”