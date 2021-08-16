Conor Benn fully focussed ahead of Saturday night fight with Adrian Granados

The Crying Game: Conor Benn’s tears over COVID woe

Conor Benn admits he was devastated when he was forced to miss Fight Camp because of a positive COVID-19 test and says it literally reduced him to tears.

‘The Destroyer’ (18-0 with 12 wins inside distance), had been scheduled to meet Adrian Granados last month in the back garden of Matchroom’s palatial Essex HQ.

Benn was forced to pull out just two days before the bout when the pandemic took a hand.

Now, as the 24-year-old prepares to meet Granados at the second time of asking in Leeds on Saturday (live worldwide on DAZN), he opened up about his disappointment.

Benn was devastated

“I was devastated. I went home half not believing it. We did around eight tests. I was absolutely devastated. I worked extremely hard and had a blinding camp. It honestly pained me so much - I even shed a few tears.

“I’m going to go through adversity again. It’s just how you react to it. What’s for me won’t pass me, so come September 4 in front of 20,000 I'll put on a show.

“I was quite worried about long COVID. A few people messaged me saying not to train too hard too soon. When I broke my jaw, and I had my first sparring session back, people were saying, ‘you’re going to be a bit hesitant’, and I thought, ‘no I’m not’. If it goes it goes. If my jaw goes it goes. I’m not going to have that at the back of my head.

"That was my mindset with training. When I was doing my sprints on the steps down at Leigh-on-Sea, how am I hitting my PB after Covid? How am I hitting my PB for a 5-miler? I’m not going to say it’s all been heaven because a lot of people have been affected by COVID, but I'm blessed to have made a full recovery in time for this huge show.”

Conor focused on fighting, not talking

The 32-year-old Granados, based in California, brings plenty of experience to the table (21-8-3) but Benn will be expected to win convincingly as he continues his rise to the top of the sport. He is a 1/20 favourite with Sky Bet.

“I don’t have a message for Granados. I don’t,” he said.

“There is nothing to say. I let my fists do the talking. Everything that has been said from both parties has been said now. At the end of the day the promo is done. All that’s left to do now is fight, and come September 4 he is in for one hell of a fight. I know he’s going to bring it - but that gets me going. Let’s have it!

“He’s a tough durable guy, the only person to stop him is Danny Garcia. He won the fight against Adrian Broner. He gave hell to Shawn Porter. He fought Robert Easter Jr. He’s been in with the top boys, but he’s in with another top boy. I just want to fight now. I just want to get in there now.”