Conor Benn fails drugs test but Saturday's fight with Chris Eubank Jnr remains on

By Sporting Life
13:09 · WED October 05, 2022

Conor Benn has returned an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” but Saturday’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr at the O2 Arena remains on.

Benn and Eubank Jr are set clash in a catchweight contest in what would be the third bout between the families, after their fathers fought twice in the early 1990s in one of British boxing’s greatest rivalries.

But the London bout was thrown into doubt following reports of Benn’s drug test until his promotor confirmed it will still go ahead.

Matchroom promotor Eddie Hearn said in a statement: “We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

Fight week media commitments are due to start on Wednesday with the two fighters set to take part in a live workout at a venue in central London.

The media workout was set to begin at 2pm with Benn predicted to enter the ring at 3.25pm and Eubank Jr to follow him 10 minutes later.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Big fight details

When, where and TV channel

This big night of boxing will take place on Saturday, October 8 at London's O2 Arena, with the undercard starting at around 6.00pm and the main event expected to begin around 10.30pm.

The action will be screened exclusively on DAZN's pay-per-view platform. Existing subscribers can purchase the fight at £19.99 while new subscribers will need to purchase the fight as well as a one-month subscription for £27.98.

Who is the favourite with the bookies?

  • Eubank Jr to win: 1/2
    By decision: 16/5
    By KO/TKO: 11/10
  • Benn to win: 6/4
    By decision: 7/2
    By KO/TKO: 7/2
  • Draw: 16/1

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Running order and undercard

  • Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn
  • Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle
  • Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia
  • Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney
  • Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo
  • Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco
  • Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg
  • Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Hernan Reynoso
  • Matty Harris vs Chris Healey

