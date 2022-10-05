Benn and Eubank Jr are set clash in a catchweight contest in what would be the third bout between the families, after their fathers fought twice in the early 1990s in one of British boxing’s greatest rivalries.

But the London bout was thrown into doubt following reports of Benn’s drug test until his promotor confirmed it will still go ahead.

Matchroom promotor Eddie Hearn said in a statement: “We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.