Chris Billam-Smith beat Lawrence Okolie in Bournemouth
Chris Billam-Smith defeats Lawrence Okolie via majority decision to win the WBO cruiserweight title in Bournemouth

By Sporting Life
23:45 · SAT May 27, 2023

Chris Billam-Smith enjoyed a fairytale night in Bournemouth as he defeated Lawrence Okolie on points to win the WBO cruiserweight title.

The home town hero floored the champion three times during a one-sided encounter at a sell-out Vitality Stadium although one of the three judges strangely scored it 112-112 compared to the other verdicts of 116-107 and 115-109.

Billam-Smith had to pace himself as he weathered an early storm from Okolie, being forced to the ropes several times.

But in the fourth round, Billam-Smith caught Okolie with a huge left-hander, sending the champion to the floor for the first time in his career.

That was a big momentum changer, and Okolie was stumbling again in the sixth as he faced warnings for excessive holding.

Okolie tried to get back into it with a more aggressive approach in the eighth but he could not get back on top and was on his knees in the ninth and the 11th as Billam-Smith piled on the pressure.

As the bell went at the end of the 12th, Billam-Smith raised his arms in celebration, certain of the result, and the judges soon confirmed him as the new champion.

