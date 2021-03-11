Proud reflection: Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez happy but not done yet

The 33-year-old Nicaraguan has spent his career trying to match the legendary exploits of his late countryman Alexis Arguello. And statistically at very least, he has succeeded.

‘Chocolatito’ has surpassed Arguello by winning world titles in four different weight classes, and on Saturday night he faces Juan Francisco Estrada in a unification rematch at American Airlines Center in Dalas (live globally on DAZN).

The WBC, WBA and Ring magazine super-flyweight world titles will be on the line, and ‘Chocolatito’ (50-2) is bidding to repeat his light-flyweight victory over Estrada back in 2012.

A glorious career

He took time out ahead of the big showdown to look not only back, but ahead at what is still to come.

“When I fought Yaegashi (world flyweight title in 2014), the question that all of Nicaragua had was ‘Are you on the same level as Alexis Arguello?

“I won that third title in Japan and then a fourth title came, where everybody was waiting expectantly to see if I’d win it. I trained a lot because it was one of my dreams. And then… boom! I won the title and Nicaragua welcomed me like never before.”

Respect for Arguello

“Chocolatito’ paid tribute not only to the motivation Arguello’s ring exploits gave him, but the way the legendary fighter - who died in 2009 - helped his career too.

“I’m so proud to have represented my country with such dignity. And well, I’m so happy for my parents, my family. And for Alexis, who was always there for me, teaching me the good things about this boxing world.

“I always respected all the orders Alexis gave me because he’s a three-time champion. It’s an honour. He was like my father. We were very close. Sometimes he invited me to his house, and I remember being at his house, eating and I got relaxed, and he dropped me off at my fight and that day was the first time that I got hit hard.

“I was scared, but I got up and I knocked the guy out. But those are life experiences that I had with him where I learned. Because I think I could have not gotten up after that punch. But due to the conditions, it made me get up again. Alexis was a very demanding person in the gym. And even in the fight.