The Mexican megastar (57-1-2) once again steps out of his super-middleweight comfort zone to move up to light-heavy against the undefeated WBA king Bivol (19-0) in Las Vegas.

Fresh off unifying all of the recognised titles at 168lbs, now Alvarez goes in search of another at 175, having previously knocked out Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO strap in November 2019.

Money doesn’t diminish Canelo hunger

The competitive hunger of Alvarez, who arrived at Wednesday’s press conference to announce the bout in a blue Ferrari, has not been diminished at all by incredible wealth (his new DAZN deal alone is worth a reported $100million for two fights, with a potential third on the horizon).

He explained: “I like challenges, it makes me feel alive - challenges for me in everything in my life. I like a good challenge and now I have a very good fighter in front of me and I’m excited for this fight.

“Bivol is a really tough fighter and it’s going to be a really good fight for Cinco de Mayo weekend with my people in Las Vegas - Mexican weekend. I’m really excited and I’m going to prepare really well because this fight is going to be really hard.”

Russian star Bivol knows he is making a big step up, in terms of public awareness as well as in class. It’s an opportunity he is looking forward to.

“Me and my team wanted this fight and I’m glad this fight will be in the United States and one of the Mecca of boxing. This is also very exciting, and it means a lot to me.

“This is very important for me especially because I’m fighting one of the best if not the best in the world right now, I want people to be able to see me and my skills, this is a big fight that can give me the ability to achieve my other goals and go on if I win this fight.”

Eddie Hearn on Canelo mindset

Promoter Eddie Hearn is understandably ecstatic to have Canelo back on DAZN and fighting under the Matchroom banner once again. He too talked about the Mexican’s willingness to take on challenges, and desire to be great.

“‘Legacy is earned’ is a strapline for this event, and I don’t think anything could be more fitting when you talk about Canelo Alvarez.

“I think we all appreciate in boxing that the big fights never get made and that’s because the teams and fighters sometimes look for easier options, I’ve never worked with anyone like Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso.

“This is a true great of modern-day boxing and when you look at the resume off the back of the two fights with GGG, fights against Daniel Jacobs for the middleweight championship, stepping up two divisions to fight Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light-heavyweight championship. Within one year becomes undisputed 168-pound champion by beating all three champions in Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant.

“If that wasn’t enough, now he moves up again another division to fight in my opinion the best light-heavyweight in the world in Dmitry Bivol. Dmitry Bivol is undefeated, current WBA champion of the world, we’ve worked with him for a long time, his manager Vadim Kornilov and world of boxing who we have a great relationship with.

“This young man has been looking for an opportunity like this for a long time, this is not a young man who’s reached the end of his career or is past his prime, this is an outstanding champion in his absolute prime ready for the opportunity of his life against the pound-for-pound king of boxing - Saul Canelo Alvarez.”

Should Alvarez overcome Bivol as expected, it is likely he will face the aforementioned ‘GGG’ (Gennadiy Golovkin) in an eagerly-awaited trilogy fight on September 17.