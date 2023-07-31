Sporting Life
Callum Smith
Callum Smith

Callum Smith v Artur Beterbiev to take place on January 13, 2024

By Sporting Life
15:15 · TUE August 08, 2023

Callum Smith’s bid to become a two-weight world champion has been rearranged for January 13 in Quebec City after Artur Beterbiev’s operation delayed the bout.

Beterbiev was due to defend his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight titles against Smith on August 19 but the unbeaten Russian-born Canadian underwent dental surgery which led to a postponement.

However, Liverpool’s Smith, a former world super-middleweight champion, will get his opportunity early next year at Videotron Centre in Canada.

“It’s a few months later than originally planned, but I am thrilled that Artur Beterbiev will have a chance to defend his titles in front of the incredible Quebec City fans,” said promoter Bob Arum.

“Artur has a clean bill of health and I know Callum, a supremely talented former champion, will be at his best on January 13th.”

