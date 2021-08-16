Sporting Life
Anthony Yarde should have few problems on Saturday
Anthony Yarde got his career back on track

Boxing latest | Anthony Yarde gets back on track

By Sporting Life
10:44 · SUN August 29, 2021

Anthony Yarde stopped Alex Theran in the opening round to put his career back on track following a points loss to Lyndon Arthur in December.

Yarde quickly dropped Theran with a left hook to the ribs and the Colombian was soon counted out after he wilted to the canvas following another hurtful body shot.

On the same card Sam Maxwell claimed the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles after a debatable points win over Akeem Ennis-Brown in Birmingham.

Maxwell had struggled to pin down the elusive Ennis-Brown in the early rounds, but the fight deteriorated into an ugly clash at close quarters, and the Liverpudlian received a unanimous decision with scores of 116-113, 115-114 and 116-113.

"I feel like I'm dreaming," Maxwell told BT Sport.

"I haven't fought in front of a crowd for about two years and I have dreamt of this since I was a kid.

"I felt the judges were scoring my cleaner shots.

"He's a good competitor, but it would be the same again. I just feel I have the beating of him."

