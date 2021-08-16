Boxing latest | Anthony Yarde gets back on track

Yarde quickly dropped Theran with a left hook to the ribs and the Colombian was soon counted out after he wilted to the canvas following another hurtful body shot.

On the same card Sam Maxwell claimed the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles after a debatable points win over Akeem Ennis-Brown in Birmingham.

Maxwell had struggled to pin down the elusive Ennis-Brown in the early rounds, but the fight deteriorated into an ugly clash at close quarters, and the Liverpudlian received a unanimous decision with scores of 116-113, 115-114 and 116-113.

"I feel like I'm dreaming," Maxwell told BT Sport.

"I haven't fought in front of a crowd for about two years and I have dreamt of this since I was a kid.

"I felt the judges were scoring my cleaner shots.

"He's a good competitor, but it would be the same again. I just feel I have the beating of him."