Josh Warrington and Kiko Martinez will do battle in Leeds on Saturday night – Chris Oliver is on hand with his big-fight preview.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday March 27 2pts Josh Warrington to win by unanimous decision at 13/10 (bet365) 2pts Maxi Hughes to win by unanimous decision at 11/10 (bet365) 1pt Richard Riakporhe to win by decision at 2/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We are still catching our breath from a recent featherweight classic, and we have another potential cracker on our hands in the 126lb division this weekend. Two weeks after Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan's epic world title encounter in Nottingham, Josh Warrington and Kiko Martinez battle it out for the IBF title at the Leeds Arena in what should be another entertaining contest. The pair clashed at the same venue in 2017 when Warrington won a hard-fought decision in a lively encounter, but a rematch seemed very unlikely as their careers went on different trajectories thereafter. That is until they were on opposite ends of arguably the two biggest upsets of 2021. Having given up the IBF belt to avoid his mandatory in search of the big names in the division, Warrington took on what looked no more than a routine tune-up against unknown Mexican Mauricio Lara in February last year, but the 14/1 outsider didn't read the script and dropped the favourite twice on his way to a one-sided stoppage win in the ninth round.

On the undercard that night, Martinez dropped a disputed decision to Zelfa Barrett and very few saw him worthy of a shot at new champion Kid Galahad in November, with even less believing he would win. However, he flattened Galahad with a huge right hand against the tide at the end of the fifth round, then repeated the dose to finish the job at the start of the sixth session to become world champion for the second time. Warrington is 2/7 to confirm the form of their first encounter and regain his old belt, while Martinez is a top price of 3/1, but it may not be as straightforward as the odds suggest, as both men arrive with questions to answer. We don't know what Warrington has left following the sustained beating he received at the hands of Lara. It was a brutal nine rounds for the Leeds man and their rematch in September told us very little, with a serious cut over Lara's eye causing the bout to be halted after two evenly-matched rounds. As for Martinez, he has to prove that huge right hand that changed the Galahad contest wasn't just a lucky punch, as the 36-year-old looked every bit of his years up until that point. After 55 fights (10 defeats) over an 18-year professional career, the veteran has lots of miles on the clock and the two-weight world champion can't have too long left in the sport. Martinez likes to be on the front foot, and he was the aggressor in their first fight, but Warrington was arguably the busier as he boxed well on the back foot. It is likely to play out in a similar way this time around, as the visitor only knows one way to fight, and the local lad is likely to be wary of meeting fire with fire too early after the Lara experience. Warrington is going to have to engage at close quarters eventually, but he would prefer to do so once the sting has gone out of Martinez's punches and there may not be much in this in the first four rounds or so.

However, it's hard to get away from how poor Martinez looked prior to landing that haymaker on Galahad's chin and it is very tough to go against Warrington as a result. I would fancy the Warrington that shone in his brilliant points wins over Lee Selby and Carl Frampton in 2018 to get the stoppage against his ageing opponent here, which is tempting at 3/1. But we may not see that version again and the safest bet is that the 31-year-old takes this by decision again (4/5). 'The Leeds Warrior' has been handed a golden opportunity to get back on top after a turbulent couple of years and I expect him to take it. He can use his superior boxing skills to outmanoeuvre his man and land the cleaner, more eye-catching blows on the advancing Martinez from start to finish. I don't think there will be any debate about the result after the final bell and WARRINGTON BY UNANIMOUS DECISION at 13/10 looks the way to go. CLICK HERE to back Warrington to win by unanimous decision with Sky Bet Fellow Yorkshireman Maxi Hughes features in the chief support on the DAZN-televised card against Ryan Walsh in what should be an all-action lightweight contest. Hughes (24-5-2) trains out of the same gym as Warrington and, unlike his stablemate, his career has been on a steep upward trajectory during the Covid era. The 32-year-old sprang a big surprise when outpointing Jono Carroll in the summer of 2020 and has taken his winning streak to five with good victories over Paul Hyland Jnr (TKO 8) and Jovanni Straffon (UD) on his last two outings. Walsh (27-3) is aiming to complete a family double as the last person to beat Hughes was his twin brother, Liam, in November 2019. However, Ryan is the smaller of the siblings and is used to competing at lower weights, so the difference in size could be a big factor here.

Maxi Hughes

Hughes is 1/3 to prevail, and that looks fair enough given the form he is in, but Walsh has never been stopped and the favourite will do well to get the stoppage. A points win for HUGHES is expected at 4/6, but that can be bumped up to 11/10 for a UNANIMOUS DECISION and he can take this one clearly on the cards. CLICK HERE to back Hughes to win by unanimous decision with Sky Bet There is also action on Sky Sports from Wembley Arena with a show topped by an intriguing clash between unbeaten cruiserweights Richard Riakporhe and Deion Jumah. Riakporhe has claimed some big scalps already in his 13-fight career, with wins over Tommy McCarthy, Chris Billam-Smith and Jack Massey in 2019. He successfully returned from nearly two years out of the ring in October and clearly improved for that comeback win when stopping the experienced Olanrewaju Durodola in five rounds a month later. He is still progressing and has the potential to claim world honours further down the line, with his imposing frame backed up with an excellent jab and a heavy right hand. It's no surprise to see him a top price of 1/3 in this London derby, but Jumah is a very talented opponent, and he is 11/4 at best now after some support during fight week. The underdog has had a stop-start career due to injuries but boasts a perfect 14-fight record and will be highly motivated as he knows this is big chance to make up for lost time. He hasn't fought the same level of opposition as the favourite, though, and that could be a telling factor. I fancy Riakporhe to continue his winning streak and the layers expect him to get the stoppage at 23/20, but I am not so sure. Jumah is a skilful southpaw who moves well and is also strong at the weight. This could be very competitive, and the better value looks to be RIAKPORHE BY DECISION at 2/1. CLICK HERE to back Riakporhe to win by decision Sky Bet Posted at 1115 GMT on 25/03/22