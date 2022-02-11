John Ryder and Daniel Jacobs will locks horns in their big fight at Alexandra Palace on Saturday night – read Chris Oliver's betting preview here.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday February 12 2pts Daniel Jacobs to win by decision at 13/10 (bet365) 1pt double Felix Cash and Hopey Price to win by stoppage 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Alexandra Palace is better known as the home for the World Darts Championships these days but big-time boxing returns to the famous North London venue on Saturday after a near 10-year hiatus. Similar to the darts, the atmosphere is expected to be red-hot with several popular local fighters on the DAZN-televised bill, which is topped John Ryder as he finally gets the big fight he has been craving against DANIEL JACOBS. The Islington-based Ryder has been pestering Eddie Hearn for another major bout ever since he was, in his eyes, hard done by in losing a decision when challenging Callum Smith for his WBC title in late 2019, and his promoter has certainly delivered, with a contest just a few miles down the road from his home against a big-name American Jacobs is a former two-time world middleweight champion who has mixed with the very best, having pushed a peak Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez all the way in narrow points losses in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Known as the 'Miracle Man' after his remarkable recovery from bone cancer and the consequent major surgery that threatened to end his career in 2011, Jacobs brings some star appeal to the show and Ryder knows this will be his last big chance if he doesn't deliver. Having given Billy Joe Saunders a fright in 2013, another three defeats to domestic rivals over the next four years left Ryder's world title aspirations in tatters, but he then found a new lease of life up at super middleweight. A run of four impressive knockouts in a 19-month period, including halting previously unbeaten foes Andrey Sirotkin (TKO 7) and Bilal Akkawy (TKO 3), earned him a title shot against Smith in Liverpool. A big underdog that night, 'The Gorilla' give that lanky champion all sorts of problems as he bulldozed forward in relentless fashion and proved he can compete at world level in the process. He has only boxed twice since, most recently in September, and this is 'make or break' for the 33-year-old. Jacobs clearly sets the standard with those lines of form against Golovkin and Canelo, dropping close decisions to those elite champions and the latter performance looks better as time goes by. However, he isn't just a name for those valiant efforts in defeat, as he inflicted first career losses on the likes of Peter Quillin, Maciej Sulecki and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and also boasts a pair of stoppage wins over Sergio Mora. Purely on those pieces of form, you would expect him to be shorter than his top price of 4/6, but the jury is out on what he has left at 35 and, unlike Ryder, he has failed to shine since stepping up to the 168lb division.

Daniel Jacobs in action against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Having made Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. quit on his stool after five rounds, he had a much harder night's work than expected when recording a split decision win against division gatekeeper Gabriel Rosado on his latest outing in November 2020. Many saw that as a clear sign than age was catching up with him and with a lengthy layoff also considered a negative for the 35-year-old, Ryder has been popular with the punters this week and is now only 6/4 at best. However, while it was clearly not a vintage Jacobs that night, it is worth noting that Rosado boosted the form when causing a huge upset by knocking out hot prospect Bektemir Melikuziev next time out and then gave a good account of himself in going the distance with the big-punching Jaime Munguia. Motivation may also have been an issue for Jacobs against Rosado, but that should be no concern in front of a sold-out crowd on his UK debut. The favourite, who boasts a height and reach advantage, will be looking to make the most of that by utilising his fine jab and trying to keep the aggressive Ryder at bay. The smaller Canelo was able to make his way past that lead left hand with smart head movement and cause big problems for Jacobs on the inside, but Ryder is no Canelo and is far from as elusive as the pound-for-pound king. That said, the home fighter does have good feet and is able to close the gap well, before unleashing heavy combinations when in range. In an intriguing contest, it's easy to see both men having success with their expected game plans. Ryder will be pressing the action from the get-go and the stocky local can land scoring shots when forcing his way inside, especially if able to back his man onto the ropes. At the same time, Jacobs has displayed throughout his career that he has the skills and footwork to keep someone like Ryder on the end of his jab for long periods. He can't just rely on that, though, and will need to earn his opponent's respect in order to prevent Ryder from gaining momentum as the fight goes on. With 30 stoppages from 37 wins, the American has enough power to do just that. It is 4/9 to go the distance and we can expect 12 entertaining rounds in front of a lively crowd here. Timing is everything in boxing and if Jacobs is declining fast, Ryder has the engine and strength to overwhelm him. However, if there is still something left in the tank of the visitor, he has all the tools to outbox and outpoint (13/10) Ryder, whose habit of just falling short when upped in class may continue. CLICK HERE to back Jacobs to win by decision with Sky Bet Adding to the atmosphere will be the travelling arms of fans for Johnny Fisher, the big ticket-seller from Romford whose exciting journey continues as the promising heavyweight looks to make it five stoppage wins from five against Gabriel Enguema. There won't be any shortage of support for FELIX CASH Cash either, as the unbeaten middleweight makes his return against Magomed Madiev.

Felix Cash

The Wokingham-based Cash (14-0) hasn't been seen since April last year when he looked brilliant in halting domestic rival Denzel Bentley in three rounds for the British title. That fourth straight stoppage win was a continuation of the 28-year-old's rapid progress and he could extend that run of early nights against Madiev, who comes to fight – something that could result in fireworks. CLICK HERE to back Cash with Sky Bet Another smart prospect returning from a break is HOPEY PRICE (6-0), who impressed when getting rid of Zahid Hussain in two rounds last time and should be too big and too good for veteran journeyman Ricardo Roman. Cash and Price to both win by stoppage pays around 11/4 and that could be the way in on a rather a underwhelming undercard. CLICK HERE to back Price with Sky Bet

How to watch John Ryder v Daniel Jacobs This clash will be broadcast on DAZN from 7:00pm, with the main event expect to begin around 10pm.

Posted at 1415 GMT on 11/02/22