Boxing betting tips: Saturday April 16 2pts Conor Benn to win in rounds 1-6 at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt double Chris Billam-Smith and Errol Spence Jr to win by decision at 3/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Conor Benn journey continues at the Manchester Arena on Saturday as Chris van Heerden is the latest man to test the rising star, live on DAZN. In a similar vein to his legendary father, Nigel, Benn is developing a reputation as one of the most exciting British boxers around and he is continuing to improve at a rate of knots. Former world champion Chris Algieri was meant to give Benn trouble with his movement and experience in December, but once again the Essex resident passed the test with flying colours. Algieri had lost three times and only to elite welterweights, but Benn dominated from the get-go before switching off the American's lights with a devastating right hand at the end of round four. The fans are already crying out for the big names in the division and while van Heerden isn't one of them, he does bring something to the table that Benn hasn't seen before in that he's a southpaw. The 25-yearold is yet to face a portsider in his 20-fight career and the South African provides that box that needs ticking in the development of the young crowd-pleaser. It is no surprise to see Benn only available at a top price of 1/10 and his opponent a 9/1 chance, which reflects the lukewarm reaction this fight got from the public and the criticism that it doesn't represent a step up for the favourite. The home fighter should certainly justify favouritism, but it is more a question of whether he can do so in the manner all the hype about him suggests he will.

'The Heat' brings a 28-2-1 record to the table and is probably best known for taking on another up-and-comer in Errol Spence Jr in 2015, when he showed plenty of toughness but was broken down and dropped en route to being halted in the eighth round. That form has worked out well with Spence going on to prove himself as a top-class welterweight, but van Heerden has only fought six times in the intervening six and a half years and has boxed less than one round since August 2019. That no contest was due to an accidental clash of heads with the big-punching Jaron Ennis in December 2020 and those 159 seconds were painful ones for van Heerden, even before the gruesome fight-ending cut. The 34-year-old has a size and reach advantage that he will no doubt look to make use of by being as crafty and tricky as you would expect from a man with his experience. However, there is also plenty of wear and tear on that body after nearly 16 years as a professional and that could show here, especially with the visitor's recent inactivity. Van Heerden may be the bigger man but that is where his physical advantages end, with Benn expected to be by far the quicker man in the ring and he should be able to close the distance with relative ease. As well as his rapid speed of hand and foot, Benn boasts a real ramrod jab and, against Algieri, he mixed it up very well to the body and head to show yet another improving side to his game. Given the prospect of van Heerden being a touch ring-rusty and Benn being a noted fast starter, things could get very uncomfortable for the visitor pretty quickly here. It's 11/10 with Sky Bet that BENN GETS THE JOB DONE IN THE FIRST HALF of the fight and although we are yet to see how he handles a southpaw, that rates a very solid bet against an inactive opponent with plenty of miles on the clock. Click here to back Benn to win in Rounds 1-6 with Sky Bet

How to watch: Benn v Van Heerden This clash will be broadcast on DAZN - the main event ringwalks (approx) at 2200 BST

The undercard features an interesting rematch between CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH and Tommy McCarthy for the European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles. Last August, the pair shared a gruelling 12 rounds, with the former edging a split decision that many felt could have gone either way and a return was needed to properly settle the score. McCarthy rocked his man with some big overhand rights, but Billam-Smith appeared to score more consistently and dug deep to claim the win. The victor edges favouritism at 4/9, with the Belfast resident a 5/2 shot, and the old theory that a rematch goes the same way as the first encounter could be spot-on this time. After a slow start, the feeling was that the 31-yeard-old from Bournemouth had worked McCarthy out in the second half of the fight and he could pick up where he left off here. Billam-Smith also has the added bonus of an outing since, when recording a unanimous decision success over Dylan Bregeon in November, and another points win for 'The Gentleman' looks on the cards at 11/8. The aforementioned SPENCE JR makes his eagerly-anticipated return in a big unification bout with Yordenis Ugas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington in the early hours of Sunday morning. Three of the four welterweight belts are on the line in the Sky Sports-televised contest and all eyes are on Spence after his layoff. The unbeaten southpaw was blazing his way through the 147lb division in the latter part of the last decade, beating world class operators like Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia and Shawn Porter in impressive fashion. However, a car crash in late 2019 put the brakes on his career and he is in need of the momentum a victory here would regain him. He showed no ill-effects from the accident when returning with a dominant points win over former champion Danny Garcia in December 2020 and was all set to take on Manny Pacquiao last August, only for an eye injury to rule him out. In stepped Ugas, who upset the ageing legend via a unanimous decision and picked up the WBO strap in the process. Once the 'Energizer Bunny' who threw an unreal amount of leather, the Filipino veteran's output was considerably lower, and Ugas was able to take of advantage of the much slower version of the 'Pac Man'. On the back of that career-best win and with momentum on his side, the 9/2 on offer about the Cuban capturing another two belts will be seen as very tempting by many. However, Spence (1/7) should still have plenty to offer at 32 and we saw against Garcia that he can return from a layoff with very little evidence of ring rust. At his best, the unbeaten Texan is a superb fighter with long dimensions for welterweight that he makes use of very well, with excellent fundamentals and a high work rate. While Ugas was able to utilise his size advantage and be the busier man against Pacquiao, he won't be able to here and that makes it a very different fight for him. Spence's versatility is one of his main assets, as he's happy to box at range and make use of his long levers or trade up close and engage in a fire fight. He has successfully adopted those different tactics in his title reign so far and is also one of the best body punchers in the game to boot. Ugas (27-4) has never been stopped and knows how to look after himself, so it would be a surprise to see Spence win inside the distance. It would also be a surprise to see Spence beaten here and a fourth consecutive points victory looks likely for the favourite at 8/11. Posted at 1250 BST on 15/04/22