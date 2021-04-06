Conor Benn gets Amir Khan warning ahead of Samuel Vargas test

Unbeaten welterweight Benn (17-0) meets the Canadian-Colombian at SSE Arena Wembley, with Sky Sports screening live in the UK and DAZN streaming in the United States.

Khan knows at first hand the danger the 31-year-old Vargas presents, having been dropped by him en route to a hard-fought points victory in 2018.

Vargas (31-6-2) has also been in with the likes of Errol Spence, Danny Garcia and Vergil Ortiz Jr, so Saturday night should provide a useful benchmark for the 24-year-old Benn’s world title aspirations.

Vargas danger

Khan told Sky Sports: "He (Vargas) can get in there and have a little tear-up. He can throw a good shot as well. He's got decent power.

“I think it's a massive step-up for Conor Benn. I think Conor will have his hands full in that fight.

"Since obviously after he fought me, he has been in one or two difficult fights, Samuel Vargas, and he's been beat after I beat him. But I still think he's a dangerous operator.

"You have to stay focused throughout the whole fight, because this is boxing, one punch can change a fight. Samuel has that power, has decent skills, which can cause any fighter problems."

Benn has said he’d love to meet Khan or fellow British star Kell Brook assuming he gets past Vargas. And he is highly regarded by Amir.

Khan rates Benn

"He's a great fighter. I've seen him fight a few times. If he sticks to his game, he can be a world champion just like his father (Nigel Benn). His father was a great champion, and to have him as a mentor is a big thing as well. I think he will go far.

"As long as you believe in yourself, you work hard, you train hard. You always wake up every morning, knowing that one day, where your end goal is. Chase your dreams, chase your goals."

Benn vs Vargas tops a cracking bill on Saturday, which includes Savannah Marshall making the first defence of her WBO middleweight title against Femke Hermans.

The vacant WBA bantamweight title is also up for grabs as Shannon Courtenay and Ebanie Bridges collide head on.