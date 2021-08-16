Sporting Life
Anthony Joshua fights Oleksandr Usyk this weekend
Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: TV info, date, time, streaming, PPV price and more

By Sporting Life
12:25 · TUE September 21, 2021

Get details of this weekend's showdown between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, which takes place on Saturday in London.

When is Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk?

The fight takes place on Saturday September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at around 10pm local time

How can I watch Joshua v Usyk?

The fight is live on Sky Sports Box Office and via the Sky Sports app

It is pay-per-view and costs £24.95, a price which includes the undercard

The show begins at 6pm local time and can also be accessed via Now TV

Sky customers can book the fight here; non-customers here

Are there other ways to follow the fight?

Sky Sports will offer a live blog via their website

There is radio coverage via BBC Radio 5 Live

What fights are on the undercard?

  • Lawrence Okolie v Dilan Prasovic
  • Callum Smith v Lenin Castillo
  • Campbell Hatton v Izan Dura
  • Maxim Prodan v Florian Marku
  • Christopher Ousley v Khasan Baysangurov

Fetching latest games....