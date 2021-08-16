Get details of this weekend's showdown between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, which takes place on Saturday in London.
The fight takes place on Saturday September 25 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England
Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at around 10pm local time
The fight is live on Sky Sports Box Office and via the Sky Sports app
It is pay-per-view and costs £24.95, a price which includes the undercard
The show begins at 6pm local time and can also be accessed via Now TV
Sky customers can book the fight here; non-customers here
Sky Sports will offer a live blog via their website
There is radio coverage via BBC Radio 5 Live