Fury, the WBC champion, made the offer to his British rival last week, saying he would accept a 60-40 purse split in order to seal the contest.

Joshua’s management team, 258, said on Tuesday that they had accepted Fury’s offer on behalf of Joshua and his promoter, Matchroom, and are awaiting the champion’s response.

They wrote on social media in a message retweeted by Joshua: “258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday.

“Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”